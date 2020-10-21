Bryan Municipal Utilities Hosts Movie Night

Note – This news story is a free sample from past newspaper editions. Like what you are reading and want news in a timely manner? Please support our family owned, locally operated newspaper by (subscribing today)

Bryan Municipal Utility’s employees were busy around 6 pm on Saturday, October 10,2020 setting up a huge screen in the East Annex parking lot. A truck slowly pulled the large screen up the poles through the use of ropes and pulleys, getting the screen ready for Movie night.

Cars and trucks full of families pulled in, purchased their treats from Pences and settled in to watch a double feature of Transylvania and Twister. The weather could not have been nicer on this October night and everyone settled in for a fun Saturday night at the movies.

Rebecca can be reached at publisher@thevillagereporter.com