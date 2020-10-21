Guadalupe Martinez (1941-2020)

Guadalupe Martinez, age 79, passed away on October 17, 2020 at the Indian Meadows Nursing Home in Wauseon. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend.

Guadalupe was born in San Antonio, TX on February 26, 1941 to Juan and Maria (Rangel) Gonzalez. She later married Norberto Martinez, who preceded her in death. Guadalupe spent her life caring for her home, her children, and those she loved. She loved to cook. Her pride and joy were her family, and she loved gathering them all together for family gatherings. Her favorite job of all was babysitting her grandchildren.

Surviving Guadalupe is her daughter, Lupe Martinez; daughter, Maria (Ed) Martin; daughter, Josie (Rich) Volkman; son, Juan (Thelma) Martinez; and son, David Martinez. She is also survived by 15 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; brothers, Pete Gonzalez and Juan Rangel; and twin sister, Carmen Galvan. She was preceded in death by her husband, Norberto; parents, son, Junior Martinez; and sister, Maria Rodriguez.

All services will be private, with burial at St. Caspars Cemetery in Wauseon. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the choice of the donor. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com.

Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon is honored to serve the Martinez family.