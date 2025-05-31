Bryan Native Katie Crites Shares Stories Of World Travel With Kiwanis Club

(PRESS RELEASE / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

WORLD ADVENTURES … The guest speaker at the Kiwanis Meeting on May 28, 2025 was Bryan native and world traveler Katie Crites. Katie has packed more into her young life than almost anyone else has in an entire lifetime. She spoke with the group about her latest adventure which was hiking and completing the California Crest Trail. This latest hike was the last leg in her quest to complete the Triple Crown of Hiking that includes completing the Appalachian Trail Hike and the Continental Divide Trail as well. All of the hikes require months to complete and are very arduous. In addition to her hiking adventures she has traveled to Australia, India and Nepal. She spent one year in Australia and eight months in India and Nepal where she studied yoga and spent two to three months in the Himalayas. Also while she was in Nepal she climbed the Island Peak which is 20,226 feet tall. In addition to all of that, she is a triathlete and has completed two 1/2 Ironman Distance races as well as one Full Ironman Triathlon. She is such a gifted athlete that she has qualified for the World Ironman Championship. Next on her agenda is a trip to South Africa to compete in an Ultra Marathon of 55 miles. She is planning on another hiking adventure in the future that covers 3100 miles from Mexico to Canada which is named the Great Divide Hike. All is this was accomplished by her by the age of 24. Truly a remarkable young woman. Pictured left to right is Katie Crites and Kiwanian and program host David Schumm.