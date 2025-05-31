Kaptur Announces Investment In Clean Energy For Northwest Ohio

PRESS RELEASE – Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur (OH-09) Ranking Member of the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Energy and Water Development and Senior Member on the Subcommittee on Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration announced the award of $2,619,292 from United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development (RD) through the Rural Energy For America Program (Reap) Renewable And Energy Efficiency Program for projects in Defiance, Erie, Fulton, Sandusky, and Williams Counties.

“This announcement of more than $2.6 Million in clean energy grant awards is a major investment in operations both big and small in our rural communities,” said Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur (OH-09).

“By supporting renewable energy systems, and energy efficiency improvements, we are not only cutting costs for our small businesses, and farmers, but also creating jobs and stimulating economic growth for rural communities in Defiance, Erie, Fulton, Sandusky, and Williams Counties.

These projects underscore our commitment to reinvesting in our people, while building sustainable, and resilient energy infrastructure across our region of Northwest Ohio.”

The Rural Energy For America Program (Reap) Renewable And Energy Efficiency Program grants awarded to Northwest Ohio are as follows:

$1,000,000 grant awarded to B&B Molded Products Inc. in Defiance County

This Rural Development investment will be used to purchase and install a 699.6-kilowatt (kW) roof mounted solar array for B&B Molded Products in Defiance, Ohio. This project is expected to save $103,358 in annual energy costs and generate 1,308,194 kilowatt hours (kWh) of electricity, enough to power 130 homes. This energy efficiency upgrade will offset nearly 24 percent of the business’ annual energy consumption.

$106,887 grant awarded to Russell Zeedyk in Defiance County

This Rural Development investment will be used to purchase and install a 90.2-kilowatt (kW) ground mounted solar array for Russell Zeedyk. This project is expected to save his operation $14,828 in annual energy costs and generate121,136 kilowatt hours (kWh) of electricity, enough to power 12 homes. This energy efficiency upgrade will offset 65 percent of the business’ annual energy consumption.

$507,131 grant awarded to Krumwiede Farms in Erie County

This Rural Development investment will be used to purchase and install an energy efficient grain dryer for John Krumwiede. The project is expected to save $32,946 in annual energy costs and save 638,985 kilowatt hours (kWh) of electricity, enough to power 59 homes. This energy efficiency upgrade will offset 51 percent of the business’ annual energy consumption.

$122,595 grant awarded to Bret Dennis in Fulton County

This Rural Development investment will be used to purchase and install an energy efficient grain dryer for Bret Dennis in Wauseon, Ohio. This project is expected to save $15,617 in annual energy costs and save 8,152 kilowatt hours (kWh) of electricity, enough to power one home. This energy efficiency upgrade will offset 56 percent of the business’ annual energy consumption.

$156,267 grant awarded to Bernath Farms LLC in Fulton County

This Rural Development investment will be used to purchase and install a104.76-kilowatt (kW) ground mounted solar array at Bernath Farms in Wauseon, Ohio.

This project is expected to save $21,276 in annual energy costs and generate 140,049 kilowatt hours (kWh) of electricity, enough to power 13 homes. This energy efficiency upgrade will offset nearly 78 percent of the farm’s annual energy consumption.

$500,000 grant awarded to Robert Brown in Williams County

This Rural Development investment will be used to purchase and install an energy efficient grain dryer for Robert Brown and his family farm in Bryan, Ohio.

This project is expected to save the farm $11,570 in annual energy costs and save 190,025 kilowatt hours (kWh) of electricity, enough to power 19 homes. This energy efficiency upgrade will offset 63 percent of the business annual energy consumption.

$43,821 grant awarded to Stryker Welding in Williams County

This Rural Development investment will be used to install a 42-kilowatt (kW) roof mounted solar at Stryker Welding in Stryker, Ohio.

The project is expected to save $7,761 in annual energy costs and generate 42,295 kilowatt hours (kWh) of electricity, enough to power four homes. This energy efficiency upgrade will offset 98 percent of Stryker Welding’s annual energy consumption.

$182,591 grant awarded to Warner Brothers Farms in Sandusky County

This Rural Development investment will be used to purchase and install an energy efficient grain dryer at Warner Brothers Farms in Vickery, Ohio.

This project is expected to save $10,456 in annual energy costs and save 168,647 kilowatt hours (kWh) of electricity, enough to power 16 homes. This energy efficiency upgrade will offset 50 percent of the business’ annual energy consumption.

The REAP program, established under the 2008 Farm Bill and expanded by subsequent Farm Bills and the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), enables rural businesses and agricultural producers to access funding for renewable energy projects.

These initiatives include wind, solar, geothermal, and small hydropower energy, as well as energy efficiency improvements.

RD is a mission area within the USDA which runs programs intended to improve the economy and quality of life in rural parts of the United States. USDA RD has a loan portfolio over $224.5 Billion, and administers nearly $16 Billion in program loans, loan guarantees, and grants through their programs.

They promote economic development by supporting loans to businesses through banks, credit unions and community-managed lending pools.

It offers technical assistance and information to help agricultural producers and cooperatives get started and improve the effectiveness of their operations.

RD also provides technical assistance to help communities undertake community empowerment programs and helps rural residents buy or rent safe, affordable housing, and make health and safety repairs to their homes.

Congresswoman Kaptur continues to champion efforts that bolster Ohio’s rural economy and promote clean energy solutions.