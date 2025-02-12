Bryan Rotarians Learn About Mission Of Kidney Foundation Of Northwest Ohio

(PRESS RELEASE / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

KIDNEY FOUNDATION … Kelly Mofield, Executive Director of the Kidney Foundation of Northwest Ohio spoke to the Bryan Rotary Club. The Kidney Foundation serves 20 northwest Ohio counties empowering and supporting patients to manage kidney disease and is a source of education and prevention. 3.7 million adults have chronic kidney disease and 90% don’t know it. Leading risk factors are diabetes, high blood pressure, and obesity. There is no cure for end stage renal disease. Dialysis and kidney transplants can extend patient lives, but do not address the underlying factors that lead to kidney damage. The kidneys can cause other major organs to shut down. The foundation promotes community awareness of warning signs and the importance of early detection. Pictured is Paul Via Franco, Kidney Foundation Community Outreach Coordinator, Rotarian Jenny Horn, Kelly Mofield, Kidney Foundation Executive Director.