Celebrate Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month In Wauseon

PRESS RELEASE – As March approaches, Sara’s Garden, the Fulton County Board of Developmental Disabilities, Blooms Flower Company, and Triangular Processing Services are excited to invite the community to join in celebrating Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month.

This year, downtown Wauseon will once again be adorned with vibrant orange ribbons on the black poles along Fulton Street, symbolizing support and awareness for developmental disabilities.

These ribbons serve as a visual reminder of our community’s commitment to inclusivity and understanding.

Businesses along Shoop Avenue are encouraged to participate by displaying orange ribbons. Those interested in obtaining a ribbon can reach out to Tara Dumas at tarad@sarasgarden.org by Wednesday, February 19th.

Let’s come together to show our support and make this month a meaningful celebration of diversity and community spirit.