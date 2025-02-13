Sauder Village Named Official Location On America 250-Ohio Creativity Trail

PRESS RELEASE – In the lead-up to America’s 250th anniversary, Sauder Village announced today it has partnered with the America 250-Ohio Commission to be an official stop on its new Ohio Creativity Trail.

This experiential driving trail of 108 sites across Ohio showcases the Ohio’s past and present writers, musicians, artists, and other creatives who have made significant contributions to artistic expression.

It is the second of six planned experiential trails for America 250-Ohio’s signature Trails & Tales program. The Ohio Creativity Trail sites are grouped into six categories: On the Page, Music, Visual Arts, Glass & Pottery, Folk & Traditional Art, and Carousels.

Sauder Village is a non-profit organization with a living history museum, dining, lodging, and venue rentals. Visitors to the village will be able to see what life was like for rural northwest Ohioans from 1803 (when Ohio became a state) to the roaring 1920s through an immersive walk-through-time experience highlighting traditional agriculture, cooking, crafts and more.

“We are thrilled to be a part of America-250 Ohio’s Creativity Trail,” said Andi Erbskorn, Director of External Engagement at Sauder Village.

“Sauder Village will be celebrating our own 50th anniversary next year and since day one, the perpetuation, celebration and education of traditional crafts has been one of our cornerstones.”

“From our working craftspeople, to world renowned independent artisan studios, to nationally recognized exhibits, we spotlight the once common skills of our ancestors that combine both function and art.”

“At Sauder Village, we focus not only on traditional methods, but also on the evolution of those art forms to the modern day. We believe everyone has a creative side and Ohio’s Creativity Trail will be a great way to inspire people to embrace that.”

“By partnering with America 250-Ohio, we are looking forward to sparking creativity in more guests in the months ahead.”

“It’s no secret that Ohioans leave their mark on the world, whether in the form of paint on a canvas, words on a page, or new artistic ways to express thoughts and ideas,” said Todd Kleismit, Executive Director, America 250-Ohio.

“In partnership with Sauder Village, we’re showcasing their great work, as well as other talented artists across Ohio to generate excitement for our state’s significant contributions to the cultural fabric of America. We look forward to celebrating with Sauder Village throughout 2025 and 2026.”

For more information on Sauder Village, visit http://saudervillage.org. To learn more about the America 250-Ohio Trails & Tales Program, and the Ohio Creativity Trail, visit www.america250-ohio.org/trails-and-tales/.