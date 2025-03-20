Bryan Rotary Club Celebrates Agriculture Day

(PRESS RELEASE / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

WINERY VISIT … The Bryan Rotary Club went on the road recently to celebrate Agriculture Day at the Stoney Ridge Winery. Rotarian Scott Bard arranged the luncheon meeting. Stoney Ridge, a family-run winery, is open year-round and offers seasonal dry and sweet varieties all produced locally. Started in 2002, the winery has 14 acres and grows 12 varieties of grapes. From the beginning, owner Pam Ledyard-Bard’s love of gardening, growing and spending time outdoors helps create a friendly experience for every guest. Her oldest son, Ryan Towne, is the winemaker with creative and innovative winemaking style. Towne explained the process from vine to bottle in a recently completed building that expands production. The winery can accommodate both public and private events, indoor and outdoor with a newly-renovated testing room and cocktail bar. Pictured are Rotarian Glen Newcomer, Ryan Towne, Pam Ledyard-Bard, Rotarian Scott Bard.