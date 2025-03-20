FAYETTE BOARD OF EDUCATION: Fayette School’s 2025 Youth Summer Ball Coaches Announced

(PHOTO BY BRENNA WHITE / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

NEW PROGRAM … Board Member Katie Link and Superintendent Angela Belcher discuss “Exploring Fayette.

By: Brenna White

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

The Fayette School Board had their monthly meeting on Monday the 18th, at 6 p.m. It immediately opened with the Pledge of Allegiance and was followed by roll call.

All board members were present, including Superintendent Angela Belcher and Treasurer Kelly Bentley.

First on the agenda was to approve the minutes of February’s meeting. The superintendent’s report detailed a plan called “Exploring Fayette,” where kids would visit local businesses and services. CPR classes will be given to the older students as well.

Bentley presented the treasurer’s report. Wauseon had sent a letter concerning the new state budget plans for schools.

There will be three different stages the budget will go through. It will have to be passed through the Governor, the House of Representatives, and the Senate.

The Governor’s budget has been released and there are two versions, the 22 Base Model and the 24 Base Model. It is expected to receive the House of Representatives version by April 1st, and mid-June for the Senate.

Bentley plans to contact legislation to say that Fayette schools want to stay with school-fair funding. She believes it will be the best model for their finances as it is the only option where they will not lose money.

She mentioned how if either base model is passed, new solar funding will unexpectedly have to cover any losses. An increased income tax may also be necessary to fill the gaps.

Bentley intends to send letters to the public once the final version has been released to avoid any confusion.

Unfortunately, there is not much information available until the budget plans pass through the legal system and it is expected to change. She stresses school-fair funding is best for the public education system.

The board moved onto financial proceedings. This motion approved the financial report for February 2025 and a donation of $350 from North Star BlueScope to purchase items for the Band department.

It also approved tax rates beginning July 1st, 2025. Also approved, were students to attend the State FFA Convention during May 1st and 2nd of 2025.

The Agreements and Policies section, the board approved the following;

-Monthly updated substitute teaching and paraprofessionals from NwoESC.

-Resolution for Master Electric Sales Agreement with ENGIE Resources LLC. beginning July 1st, 2025 through July 31st, 2027. This will be a contract rate of 0.05290, while the current rate is 0.05635. ENGIE is the same company Fayette has used for years for their energy resources.

-Revised Special Education (2024) Model Policies and Procedures.

-The staffing agenda included the resignation of Todd Mitchell as gym teacher.

-Supplemental coaching contracts such as; Bryan Stambaugh (Varsity Cross Country), Darrell Randall (Assistant Cross Country/ JH Cross Country), Ryan Colegrove (Varsity Golf), Clay Tobias (JH Golf), and Laura Galvan (JV Volleyball).

-Volunteer coaches for 2025 youth summer ball program, pending proper certification, background, and reference checks; Kyle Lahna, Greg Gable, Kara Bird, Mike Burkholder, Ariel Ralph, Brian Fether, Don Hildreth, Jason Ohlemacher, William Smith, Heidi Stambaugh, Natalie Nofziger, Nick Rodriguez, and Michael Schaefer.

-Volunteer coaches for 2025 High School ACME summer ball program; Bruce Miller and Matt Maginn.

-Tanner Wagner as volunteer coach for the 2025 High School ACME summer ball program.

-Tim Morr as a volunteer high school softball coach for 2025.

-A supplemental contract for Amy Herman for varsity volleyball coach for FY26.

-Jennifer Wagner as a volunteer coach for the 2025 youth summer ball program.

-Evan Hibbard as a volunteer coach for the 2025 youth summer ball program.

-Amy Hibbard as a volunteer coach for the 2025 youth summer ball program.

-Joel Smith as a volunteer coach for the 2025 youth summer ball program.

-Paula Bird as a volunteer all season’s coach for the 2025-2026 youth sports program.

There was no discussion reviewing the NwOESC Business Advisory Council’s March 1st Annual Report. The Fayette School Board meeting was adjourned at 6:46pm.