First Baptist Church In Stryker Hosting Marriage Seminar

PRESS RELEASE – A free “Cord Of Three” marriage seminar will be offered on Saturday April 12. The sessions will run from 9:00 to 4:00, with the doors opening at 8:30.

Lunch will be provided and childcare, if needed. This will be a fun and enlightening time to strengthen your marriage. Come with friends to make it even more enjoyable.

The presenters will be David and Laurel Derry with CRU who also do such seminars in prisons. Although there is no charge, a pre-registration is required by calling the office of First Baptist Church in Stryker, 419-682-3551.

The church is located on Route 191, at the corner of Church and West Streets.