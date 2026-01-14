Bryan Rotary Kicks Off New Year With Call To Build Lasting Legacies

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

NEW YEAR FOCUS … The Bryan Rotary Club began meetings of the new year with a program presented by Diana Savage. Savage is part of the district group that is leading the Rotary Foundation Legacy Campaign and she challenged members to think about their involvement as a Rotarian and what they can do to support Rotary activities. Members learned of the many impactful ways they can support the Rotary Foundation, whether through major gifts, bequests, or by increasing current giving levels and the powerful difference these gifts make in both our local communities and around the globe. Bryan Rotary is part of District 6600 and the district Legacy Campaign goal is $1 million. This would start an endowment fund for the district to support local communities creating lasting legacies.