Ohio Turnpike Approves $246.8 Million Capital Budget For 2026

PRESS RELEASE – The Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission has approved a $246.8 million capital budget for 2026, reinforcing its commitment to maintaining and modernizing one of the nation’s most vital transportation corridors.

“This capital plan reflects our responsibility to the millions of travelers and commercial drivers who rely on the Ohio Turnpike every year,” said Executive Director Ferzan Ahmed, P.E. “It’s a forward-looking investment in safety, mobility, and economic growth across Ohio.”

The 2026 capital budget includes funding from four key sources, with 94.8 percent primarily from tolls: the System Projects Fund ($213.0 million), Renewal and Replacement Fund ($17.9 million), Fuel Tax Fund ($13.0 million), and Service Plaza Capital Improvement Fund ($2.9 million).

These funds will support a wide range of projects, including ongoing pavement replacement, bridge rehabilitation, toll system upgrades, and service plaza improvements.

The commission has allocated $230.5 million to a preliminary list of capital projects and set aside $16.3 million in uncommitted funds for potential needs that may arise during the year.

Essential infrastructure improvements will continue, including the replacement and resurfacing of over 114 lane miles of pavement. Additionally, 12 bridges will receive new decks, and two full bridge replacements will be completed—ensuring the continued strength and durability of the Turnpike’s critical infrastructure.

Another major 2026 project will enhance travel safety and convenience with the launch of an Intelligent Transportation System and Advanced Traffic Management System.

Scheduled for completion in 2027, the project includes dynamic message signs, variable speed limits, video monitoring, and a roadway weather information system.

This system will use sensors and cameras to provide real-time data on traffic, weather, and pavement conditions—helping drivers make safer, more informed decisions.

“We’re committed to investing in the long-term safety, reliability, and efficiency of the Ohio Turnpike for everyone who travels it,” said Chief Engineer Chris Matta, P.E., who also serves as deputy executive director.

“This budget ensures we continue to deliver the high standards our customers count on today while preparing for the future of transportation in Ohio.”

The resolution was adopted at the commission’s Dec. 15, 2025 meeting and will be implemented in accordance with the Commission’s Code of Bylaws. For more information, visit www.ohioturnpike.org.