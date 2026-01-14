FOUR COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION: Board Approves Budgets, Substitutes, & Donations

PRESS RELEASE – On January 8, 2026, the Four County Career Center Board of Education held the January Organizational, Budget Hearing, and Regular Board Meeting beginning at 5:30 p.m. at Four County Career Center.

Oath of office was administered to Brian Baker, Ben Camarillo, Jeff Feasby, Dunne Gambler, and Eric Vetter for their beginning terms of office in 2026.

During the organizational meeting, Ben Camarillo was elected to serve as President, while Jeff Feasby was elected as Vice President. Brian Baker was selected as the Legislative Liaison.

The board approved annual authorizations and appointments and agreed to hold meetings of the Four County Career Center Board of Education on the third Thursday of each month, at 5:30 p.m. in Room A101A at Four County Career Center for the 2026 calendar year.

Exceptions are the April meeting on April 23, 2026, and the June meeting on June 25, 2026.

As part of the Treasurer’s Report, the board approved:

-December Meeting Minutes.

-Financial statements and investments for December 2025 as presented.

-Appropriation Modifications as presented.

-FY25 GAAP Financial Statements.

-FY27 Alternative Tax Budget.

As part of the Superintendent’s Report, the board accepted and/or approved the following items:

-Certified and Classified Substitutes as presented.

-Public Safety and CNA Instructors for the Adult Ed program as presented.

-The Outcomes Measurement Report as required by CARF.

-The purchase of cafeteria tables and chairs from Permanent Improvement funds.

-FY27-31 Internet Access Services.

-Monetary donations from Newlyn Quest Club to the Law Enforcement Lab.

The next scheduled meeting involving members of the Four County Career Center Board of Education will be the regular February Board meeting on February 19, 2026, at 5:30 p.m. in Room A101A at Four County Career Center.