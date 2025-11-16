Bryan School District Builds Pathways In Vocational & Athletic Education

TECH ROOM … Inside the woodworking sector of the Tech Room, a built-in ventilation system was installed to help clear debris.

PHOTOS BY BRENNA WHITE / THE VILLAGE REPORETER

UNDER CONSTRUCTION … The outside view of the high school gymnasium under construction.

By: Brenna White

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

publisher@thevillagereporter.com

The Bryan City School District is moving forward with a significant expansion at the Bryan ...