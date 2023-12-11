Bryan Swim Team Association Receives “Second Chance” Grant From PIP

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTERPOWER IN THE PURSE GRANT … At the fourth quarter Power in the Purse (PIP) meeting, the Bryan Swim Team Association was awarded a “second chance” grant of $750. The monies will be used to purchase new heating equipment for the East End and Moore pools, as the old system needs replacement. The total cost is estimated to be about $40,000, and the PIP grant would help offset the costs and allow children and adults to continue enjoying the pools next year. Pictured left to right during the check presentation are PIP members Jane Shaffer, Kelly Voigt, Diana Moore Eschhofen, Bryan Swim Team Association President JC Moore, and PIP member Karin Bowers. Established in 2016, PIP has donated over $198,300 to 36 non-profit projects serving Northwest Ohio. If you want to make a difference in our community and learn more about PIP, consider joining us at our next meeting on Monday, January 29.