Monday, December 11, 2023
The Village Reporter
News

Archbold Rotary Holds Annual Holiday Luncheon

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER
ENTERTAINING THE CLUB … The Company from Archbold High School once again entertained Archbold Rotarians and their guests for the club’s annual holiday luncheon, held December 8 at the theater along Sauder Village’s 1920 Main Street. Directed by Courtney Grisier, members of The Company are front row from left: Kirsten Delong, Ella Throne, Janae Murillo, Elizabeth Francis, Molly Rutledge, Tessa Siebert, Willa Ruffer and Tessa Nafziger. Middle row: Gavin Miller, Estrella Martin, Ariah Bagrowski, Kira Murillo, Julisa Nafziger, Norah Ruffer, Raegan Rutledge, Jade Whitacre and Josh Reeb. Back row: Cater Kruse, Agusta Martin, Brennan Garrow, Tyler Wyse, Luke Ward and Joel Ward.

 

