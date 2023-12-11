November Reports From Fulton County Clerk Of Courts

Fulton County Clerk of Courts Tracy L. Zuver has provided his monthly report for November 2023, with November 2022 in parentheses, with the following:

New cases filed in the legal department 162 (316); domestic 13 (11), civil 24 (10), criminal 10 (17), miscellaneous 0 (1), judgment liens 114 (277), and appeals 1 (0) with a total of fees collected being $14,103.49 ($12,172.67).

The title department issued a total of 1,291 (1,382) titles; new cars 78(78), used cars 672 (728), new trucks 56 (33), used trucks 293 (295), vans 17 (38), motorcycles 35 (42), manufactured homes 17 (18), trailers 30 (37), travel trailers 17 (14), motor homes 18 (13), buses 0 (0), off-road vehicles 38 (78), watercraft 7 (3), outboard motors 4 (1), other 9 (4), watercraft registrations 4 (0), and driver examination tests 93 (0) with a total of fees collected being $773,435.95 ($758,577.26).