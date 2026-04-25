Red Cross Urges Spring Blood Donations; Williams County Drives Set Through Mid-May

WILLIAMS COUNTY — The American Red Cross is urging donors to give blood in the coming weeks to help hospitals and transfusion centers stay prepared to meet patient needs, and several donation opportunities are scheduled across Williams County through mid-May.

Red Cross officials note that the return of outdoor activities, warmer weather, and spring vacations can interrupt regular donation patterns, and even small disruptions can lead to a quick drop in available blood products. Donors of all blood types, including first-time donors, are encouraged to book an appointment.

As an added incentive, those who come to give April 13 through April 30, 2026, will receive a $15 e-gift card to a merchant of their choice; details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Hope. Donors who give May 1 through May 17, 2026, will receive a $20 Amazon gift card by email through a partnership with Amazon; details are at RedCrossBlood.org/Amazon.

Upcoming Williams County donation opportunities include:

-Bryan — May 7, 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Bryan High School, 1000 W. Fountain Grove Dr.

-Bryan — May 13, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Eagles #2233, 201 E. Maple St.

-Edon — April 28, 1:30 to 7:30 p.m., State Line Construction, 10366 County Road 1

-Edon — April 29, 2 to 7 p.m., Edon Northwest School, 802 W. Indiana St.

-Montpelier — May 1, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Montpelier High School, 1015 E. Brown Road

-Montpelier — May 14, 1 to 6 p.m., Montpelier Fire Department, 107 S. Monroe St.

-Stryker — May 14, 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Stryker High School, 400 S. Defiance St.

Appointments can be made by downloading the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767), or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device. A blood donor card, driver’s license, or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.

Individuals who are 17 years of age (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds, and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger must also meet certain height and weight requirements.

Donors can save time at their next visit by using RapidPass to complete pre-donation reading and health history questions online on the day of donation. Instructions are at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or through the Blood Donor App.

The American Red Cross supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood and is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and public donations to deliver its mission. More information is available at redcross.org.