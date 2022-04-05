David “Dave” Nelson (1938-2022)

Facebook

Twitter



Shares

David L. Nelson, age 84, of Wauseon, passed away April 3, 2022, at Genacross in Napoleon. David was a truck driver for many years.

Dave was born on January 4, 1938 in Sioux City, Iowa, to the late David and Grace (Peck) Nelson. On May 7, 1985, Dave married Marilyn Shuster, and she survives.

Dave was an amateur radio operator, his call sign being KA8KDS. Dave enjoyed bluegrass music, and thus was learning to play the banjo.

He also enjoyed camping and loved his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Dave is survived by his wife, Marilyn; daughter, Debbie (Cliff) Vachon of New Hampshire; son, David Nelson of New Hampshire; son, Peter (Meg) Nelson of New Hampshire; daughter, Cathy (Duane) Wall of Florida; son, Ronald (Julie) Nelson of New Hampshire; step-son, Allan (Peggy) Hansford of Colorado; and step-daughter, Sherri (Michael) Bean of Ohio. He is also survived by 19 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, and sister, Joan Karn.

Dave was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Ronald Nelson.



Visitation for Dave will take place on Monday, April 11, 2022, at the Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon from 11am – 1pm. A funeral service will follow visitation at 1pm, with Pastor David Underwood officiating. A committal service will follow at the Winameg Cemetery, where military honors will be accorded by the Fulton County Honor Guard.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Delta Church of Christ for the charity efforts towards Ukraine.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. The Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home is honored to serve the Nelson family.