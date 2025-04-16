Burnie Potter (1941 – 2025)

(Member Of Black Swamp Art Guild In Bryan)

Burnie J. Potter, 83, of Montpelier, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, April 15, 2025, at Majestic Care of Bryan. Burnie was born September 11, 1941, in Cheboygan, Michigan, son of the late James E. and Norma J. (Tallman) Potter.

He graduated from Toledo Public Schools. Burnie married Deborah S. Apger on August 5, 1987 in Sherwood, Ohio, and she preceded him in death on July 9, 2011. He worked as a Metallurgist at General Motors in Defiance, Ohio, retiring in 2005.

In retirement, Burnie worked as a Ranger for the National Park Service in Cheboygan, Michigan. He was a member of the Toledo Masonic Lodge, and the Black Swamp Art Guild in Bryan. Burnie was a talented photographer and enjoyed fishing and hunting in his free time.

Surviving is his partner, Gloria J. Miller of Montpelier; two children, Norma Potter of Toledo, Ohio, and Bill Potter of Defiance, Ohio; two grandchildren, Krystal Vargas and Michael Vargas; four great-grandchildren; and a sister, Marie (James) Jaquette of Estero, Florida. Burnie was preceded in death by his parents; wife Deborah; and a brother, Bill.

Per Burnie’s wishes, he will be cremated with private inurnment taking place in Cheboygan, Michigan. Arrangements are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan, Ohio 43506.

Memorial contributions can be directed to the Black Swamp Art Guild – Bryan, Ohio. Condolences may be sent to the family, or the online guest book may be signed at www.oberlinturnbull.com.