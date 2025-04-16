Hicksville Resident Indicted For Internet Crimes Against Children

PRESS RELEASE – On April 15, 2025, Robert Z. Geyer, age 40 of Hicksville, Ohio, was arrested on a Secret Grand Jury Indictment Warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.

The indictment was a result of an investigation conducted by Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Hicksville Police Department.

Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force Program submitted a tip to Hicksville Police Department in July Of 2024.

In August of 2024 Officers with Hicksville Police Department, Agents with Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Agents with FBI Violent Crimes Against Children Task Force, served a search warrant at the home of Geyer in the Village of Hicksville.

As a result of the investigation Geyer was indicted on Pandering Sexually Oriented Matter Involving a Minor or Impaired Person, a 2nd Degree Felony, and Illegal Use of Minor or Impaired Person in Nudity-Oriented Material or Performance, a 5th Degree Felony.

Geyer was transported to the Corrections Center of NW Ohio. Geyer will appear in Defiance Common Pleas Court for arraignment when the date is scheduled.