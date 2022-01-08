Calvin “Cal” Teal (1953-2022)

Facebook

Calvin R. “Cal” Teal, age 68, of Lyons, Ohio, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family, Wednesday evening, January 5, 2022 at St. Anne’s Hospital.

Cal was a dedicated son, husband, father and friend. He was born December 20, 1953 in Holton, Kansas to Kenneth Roy and Nelda (Lamberson) Teal.

Cal graduated from Hayden High School and enlisted in the United States Army where he was stationed in Hawaii. On April 7, 1979, Cal married the love of his life, Barbara Barden.

Cal was known for his strong work ethic and dedication to General Motors, where he worked for 36 years, often working holidays and weekends. When not at work, he carried on a myriad of conversations with the many, many friends he developed over the years.

He also enjoyed going to flea markets and collecting petroleum nostalgia. Cal remained an active member of the Catholic War Veterans Post #306 in Assumption and the Fulton County Honor Guard.

He served as past president of the Lyons and Area Historical Society and wrote the book “20 On The Run Then and Now”.

Cal will be remembered for always putting others needs before his own. He would do anything for anyone. He was dedicated to giving apheresis and donated over 98 gallons of blood.

Cal will be greatly missed by his beloved wife of 42 years, Barb; sons, Jason (Laura) Teal and Jake Teal; daughters, Jackie (Michael) Warren and Jenna (Tyson) Andrews; 11 grandchildren, Katelyn, Aidan, Breah, JJ, Taylor, Allison, Colin, Maxwell, Hank, Jack and Millie; brother, Kenny (Shirley) Teal and the best mother-in-law, Margaret Barden Brown.

Cal was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Nelda Teal and his infant sister.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, January 12th from 3 to 8 p.m. at the Weigel Funeral Home in Metamora, where a Catholic War Veterans Service will be held at 7:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, January 13th at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Assumption, where visitation will be one hour prior. Father Michael Dandurand will preside. Interment, with Military Rites, will follow at Our Lady of Fatima Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Catholic War Veterans Post #306 in Assumption.