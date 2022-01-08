Kevin Lorentz (1963-2022)

Facebook

Kevin D. Lorentz, age 58, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, January 6, 2022, at Community Hospitals and Wellness Center- Bryan following a brief illness.

Kevin was an aquarium and reptile enthusiast and enjoyed gardening. He was a “Trekkie” and enjoyed both sci-fi/fantasy and old westerns- especially John Wayne movies.

Kevin D. Lorents was born on February 19, 1963 in Santa Monica, California, the son of Jake and Audree (Luke) Lorentz.

Kevin is survived by his nieces, Malissa Dye and Sharon Petree and nephew, Thomas Petree, all of Bryan and great niece, Audree Petree and great nephew, Jacob Stubblefield. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Alta Lorentz.

Visitation for Kevin will be held on Sunday, January 16, 2022 from 12:00-2:00 P.M. at Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, Ohio with funeral services to follow at 2:00 P.M. with Pastor Chris Avell officiating. Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery in Edgerton.

Memorial donations are requested to the family.