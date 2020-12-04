Candida Cerrato (1939-2020)

Rosa passed away on November 17, 2020 at Fulton County Health Center – Wauseon.

Candida Rosa Cerrato Montenegro, age 81, was born in Managua, Nicaragua on September 4, 1939. She lived her life in Managua, and visiting family in the States. Her family was her greatest joy, along with living her life with God in her heart.

She loved the Summer months, music, and spending time with her family in Nicaragua, Ohio and Florida. She especially liked to spend time talking with her granddaughter who bears her same name, Candida Rosa Cerrato.

She is survived by her two sons, Juan Carlos and Wilfredo. Two daughters, Georgina and Claudia and her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Her daughter-in-law, Audili, dedicates this quote to her; “Loved ones never die, because love is immortal.”

Due to the ongoing Pandemic restrictions, a small and private visitation was held at Edgar-Grisier Funeral Homes and Crematory in Wauseon. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. Edgar-Grisier Funeral Homes has been entrusted with the arrangements.