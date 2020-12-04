Scotty Frey (1962-2020)

Scotty Joe Frey, age 58, of Morenci, passed away on Thursday, December 3, 2020, at his home. He was born on October 18, 1962, in Morenci, to Donald and Joanne (Redman) Frey. He was a graduate of Morenci High School.

On April 16, 1983, in Morenci he married Kelly Machelle Merillat and she survives. Over the years, he had been employed with Morenci Super Valu, Morenci and Hudson Hospitals, and Sauder Woodworking.

Scotty attended Medina Federated Church, was a lifetime member of the NRA, Morenci American Legion Post 368 SAL, and the Masonic Lodge Fairfield Lodge #125. Scotty enjoyed trap shooting, hunting and fishing with his son, restoring tractors, trips to Fletcher’s Pond, and family trips. Scotty loved the Lord, spending time and providing for his family, and serving others.

In addition to his wife, Kelly, he is survived by his son, Dr. Chas Frey, DPT; daughter, Kelsey Frey; two brothers, Gary Frey and Tony Frey; sister, Janie Frey; mother and father-in-law, Donald and Carol Merillat; grandmother, Mary Merillat; brothers-in-law, Chris (Molly) Merillat and Kent (Jeanelle) Merillat; several aunts and uncles; and many nieces and nephews who he loved dearly. He was preceded in death by his parents.

All services for Scotty will be private. Interment will be in Oak Grove Cemetery.

Online condolences to the family may be offered at www.eaglemarryfuneralhome.com. Memorial gifts in memory of Scotty may be directed to the American Cancer Society.

The Eagle-Marry Funeral Home, Morenci Chapel, is entrusted with arrangements.