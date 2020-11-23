Carabelle “Cara” Sobieck (1936-2020)

Carabelle “Cara” Viola Sobieck, age 84, of Stryker, Ohio passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020 at Fulton Manor, Wauseon, Ohio. She was born on March 5, 1936 to Charles and Viola (Brodbeck) Stevens in Montpelier, Ohio. Cara was a graduate of Stryker High School and in her younger years worked at the telephone company as an operator, waitressed at the local restaurant in Stryker, enjoyed selling Avon and Tupperware and worked as a secretary for Attorney Daniel P. McQuade in Archbold. On January 3, 1955 she married Robert L. Sobieck and he preceded her in death on April 26, 1997.

Cara was a longtime member of First Lutheran Church – Stryker where she was involved with W.E.L.C.A. women’s group and lent a volunteering hand where needed within the church. She also was a member of American Legion Post 110 – Ladies Auxiliary. Above everything, Cara took great pride in taking care of her husband and three daughters.

She is survived by her three daughters, Sherry (Mark) Muntz, Tamera (Jim) Schmunk and Jodi Strickler (Barry McCabe); grandchildren, Katie (Bill) Cole, Derek Mikesell, Megan (Aaron) Grime, Elizabeth (Adam) Bruno and James Strickler; great-grandchildren, Kayden, Sawyer, Harper, Madison and Mackenzie. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert Lee Sobieck and 2 sisters and 4 brothers.

In light of the COVID-19 Pandemic, all funeral services will be private for Cara’s immediate family. Interment will be private in Oakwood Cemetery, Stryker, Ohio. Pastor Donna Stutzman will officiate.

Memorial Contributions may be made to First Lutheran Church, Stryker, Ohio.

