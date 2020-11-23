Iris Grieser (1935-2020)

Iris R. Grieser, 85, of Pettisville, Ohio, entered her heavenly home on Saturday, November 21, 2020. Iris was born on October 20, 1935, to Beryl (Smith) Harvey and Othal Harvey , who preceded her in death.

She married Paul D. Grieser on July 12, 1953, who preceded her in death in 2013. Iris and Paul were blessed with 4 children: Randel Grieser, Jane (Donald) Meck, Beth (Steve) Aeschliman, Cheryl (Douglas) Nofziger; one daughter-in-law, Kathy Lynn Ringenberg; and one foster son, Darryl Raymon, who preceded her in death in 2006.

Iris is survived by sister, Patricia Hayden and sister in-law, Pauline Vereecke. Iris was preceded in death by siblings Janice Spiess, Clement Harvey, Hazel Knapp, Ward Harvey, Zale Harvey, Verlene Jordan, and Muriel Bloir.

As Grandma and Gigi, Iris will be immensely missed by 17 grandchildren and 34 great grandchildren. For Iris, family was her life and priority, being second only to her devotion to serving Jesus. This invaluable legacy is what she instilled into her close family, now numbering more than 70. Iris was an active member of Pettisville Missionary Church for more than 60 years where she faithfully served. Iris worked at Pettisville Schools as a cafeteria worker, a playground supervisor, and a bus driver for many years. Here she expanded her “mother/grandmother role,” and to this day, she is fondly called “Mrs. G” by many of those students.

Due to the current world circumstances we live in, a private viewing for the immediate family will be held on Wednesday, November 25, with a private graveside memorial service following. In lieu of sending flowers, please dine at or pick up takeout from your favorite restaurant and tip generously. Iris loved to dine out with family and friends, and she believed in supporting local restaurants, particularly during these current times.

Short Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.