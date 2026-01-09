“Meet The Winameg Mastodon” At Museum Of Fulton County

EXHIBIT … Male and female mastodon skeletons at University of Michigan.

PRESS RELEASE – The Museum of Fulton County invites guests to explore the Ice Age in northwest Ohio during a free program on January 23 at 7 p.m.

During the “Meet the Winameg Mastodon” evening program, guests will learn about the elephant-like mammals that once roamed Ohio and view the unveiling of a 12,000-year-old mastodon bone recently donated to the museum!

“We’re pleased to have Dr. Margaret Mary Yacobucci, Professor of Geology at the School of Earth, Environment & Society at Bowling Green State University, joining us for this special program at our museum,” shared John Swearingen, Jr., director of the Museum of Fulton County.

“Dr. Yacobucci will share about the environment of the glacial lake that once existed in Fulton County, the people who may have hunted these mammals, the discovery of the mastodon bones, and much more!

As part of her presentation, Dr. Yacobucci will share the fascinating story of how the mastodon bones in Winameg were found, excavated, and why they ended up at the University of Michigan.

She will also discuss how our mastodon most likely originated near Indianapolis, IN, its likely relationship to the mastodon in the collection at BGSU, and what caused the bones of these massive mammals to be found in northwest Ohio.

A paleobiologist, Dr. Yacobucci studies ammonoid cephalopods, extinct relatives of modern nautilus and squid.

She has been hooked on paleontology since she read a book about dinosaurs in kindergarten. After receiving her bachelor’s degree in Geophysical Sciences from the University of Chicago, she completed her Ph.D. in Earth & Planetary Sciences at Harvard University and is currently a Professor of Geology at BGSU.

Some of the courses she currently teaches include Life Through Time, The Geologic History of Dinosaurs, and a variety of Paleontology courses.

Thanks to a donation from the Spiess Research Center, the “Meet the Winameg Mastodon” program at the Museum of Fulton County is free and open to the public.

As a 501c3 non-profit organization, the museum appreciates the support of donors and sponsors to help make events like this possible and continue the mission of the history museum.

Other upcoming events planned at the Museum of Fulton County include Senior Discovery Days, a Valentine Tea, genealogy workshops and a Murder Mystery event!

Additional event information can be found online at www.museumoffultoncounty.org/upcoming-events.

