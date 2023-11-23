Carmilla “Mel” Nafziger (1951 – 2023)

(Graduate Of Archbold High School)

Carmilla Sue Nafziger “Mel” (1951-2023) – Carmilla Sue Nafziger, age 72, of Archbold, OH was accepted into the arms of her Heavenly Father, November 21, 2023.

She was born to Leon “Smokey” and Betty Grieser on January 25th, 1951 in Wauseon, OH. She was raised and lived in the Archbold area her whole life.

She was a graduate of Archbold High School, and the Bowling Green Area School of Practical Nursing with her License in Practical Nursing. September 11, 1976 she married Edwin Nafziger, and he survives.

Mel used her nursing skills for 44 years, working at the Fulton County Health Center, the Archbold Medical Group, and Hospice and Visiting Nurses of Northwest Ohio.

She enjoyed volunteering at Care & Share and serving at church. She and Ed attended Tedrow Mennonite Church. There she was known to teach children’s lessons, and Sunday school on Sunday mornings; she enjoyed singing, working in the church library, and helping during coffee time.

She will be missed dearly by her husband Ed of 47 years, her son, Landon (Kasey) Nafziger of Archbold, daughter, Emily (A. J.) Riegsecker, of Wauseon, and her six grandchildren: Autumn, Clayton, and Brynlee Nafziger; Aileigh, Aadon, and Easton Riegsecker. Siblings Jim Grieser, Don Grieser (Richard Gibb), Ed Grieser, Donna Augustine, Max (Beverly) Grieser, and Patricia (Homer) Miller, sister-in-law Connie (Phil) Grieser, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Phil Grieser, and nephew, Jeff Pach.

Family and friends can call at Tedrow Mennonite Church on Sunday, November 26th from 3-7 PM. A memorial service will be held on Monday, November 27th at 11 am with Pastor Doug King officiating.

Short Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. The family suggests memorials be given to Hermelin Brain Tumor Center, or Hospice and Visiting Nurses of Northwest Ohio.

