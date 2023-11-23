Vernon Hanefeld, Jr. (1952 – 2023)

(Described As Hardworking & Family-Oriented)

Vernon C. Hanefeld Jr., age 71, peacefully passed away at home Wednesday, November 22, 2023 surrounded by his loving family.

He was born in Toledo on January 5, 1952 to the late Vernon Hanefeld Sr. and Marjorie (Cook) Snyder. Vernon graduated from Rogers High School in 1970 , he served over 40 years in the sheet metal industry, he was a member Sheet Metal Workers Union Local #33.

On March 22, 1980 he married Judith Schneider in Toledo and together were blessed with three sons, Michael, Jason and Cody.

Vernon is best described as a hardworking and family-oriented husband, father, and grandfather. A jack of all trades, he could fix anything. He was a MOPAR enthusiast and stoic with a sharp sense of humor.

He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Judy Hanefeld; sons, Michael (Ashley) Hanefeld, Jason (Jessica) Hanefeld and Cody (Kelsie) Hanefeld; sisters, Ellen (Marc) Pember and Jeri Feeney; grandchildren, Rylee, Evan, Bryson, Sawyer, Wyatt, Evelyn, Freya and Grant Hanefeld and canine companions, Lucy and Murphy.

Vernon was preceded in death by his parents, Vernon Hanefeld Sr. and Marjorie Snyder; stepfather, Robert Snyder and brother-in-law, Ray Feeney Jr.

A special thanks to the Community Health Professionals staff for their kind care and support. A memorial service celebrating Vernon’s life will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 St. Hwy. 109 in Delta.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Community Health Professionals and Hospice, 230 Westfield Dr. Archbold, Ohio 43502.

Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.