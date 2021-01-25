Carmon Esterline (1928-2021)

Carmon R. Esterline, 92, of Bryan passed away Friday morning at Hillside Country Living in rural Bryan. He was born on the family farm on June 14, 1928 in Pioneer to Emmett and Helen (Edmason) Esterline. Carmon graduated from Pioneer High School.

On August 15, 1948 he married Wanda Mae Peltcs in Bryan and she preceded him in death in 2018.

Soon after high school Carmon went to work at Peltcs sawmill and lumberyard in Pioneer, until 1973 when he had the opportunity to buy the lumberyard in Montpelier from William Peltcs. He owned and operated the Peltcs lumberyard until 1991 when he semi-retired and sold the business to his son in-law Doug and Doug’s brother Greg.

He would eventually go back to work at Peltcs in Pioneer for four years when he officially retired in 2006.

He enjoyed his family and was always game to go watch his grandchildren’s extracurricular activities. Carmon was a woodworker at heart and enjoyed with the assistance of his wife making wood crafts and furniture projects for family and friends.

Deep down Carmon always had an interest in farming and was always eager to have conversations with his son in-law John on the ins and outs of the profession. Carmon was a member of the Pioneer Church of the Nazarene.

He is survived by his daughters Carol (John) Whitis of Alvordton and Cathy (Doug) Shoup of Montpelier; eight grandchildren, seven great grandchildren; siblings Max (Grace) Esterline of Pioneer, Mike (Karen) Esterline of Montpelier and Bonnie (Mark) Billips of Toledo.

Carmon was preceded in death by his parents, wife of 70 years, Wanda, son Marvin Esterline, grandchildren Stefanie and Kiley Whitis, brother Lowell Esterline, and sister Pat Meyers.

Services for Carmon will be private. Interment will be at Floral Grove Cemetery in Pioneer. Memorial contributions may be given to the church.

Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.