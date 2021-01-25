Mark Leazier (1978-2021)

Honor The Newborns – Five Year Olds In Your Life

Mark A.T. Leazier, 42, formerly of Montpelier, OH, passed away on January 17,2021. He was born July 20, 1978, in Norfolk, VA, to Larry A. & Lucille M. (Jones) Leazier.

Mark is survived by his minor children, Avery Leazier, and Raegan Leazier, as well as countless siblings and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mark was proceeded in death by his parents, Larry & Lucille Leazier. As well as, brother, Shane Leazier.

Mark never knew a stranger. Those that met him, would not soon forget him. He was a lover of nature, traveling, and especially classic country music, more specifically, George Jones. Mark had a voice that carried, and loved to sing, as well as, make people laugh, and smile.

Mark loved his children, dearly. He will be greatly missed by family, countless friends, and most of all his children.

Visitors will be received 1/29/21 4-7 pm, with Memorial service following at 7pm at the Thompson Funeral Home 204 E. Main St. Montpelier, OH 43543.

Mark will be laid to rest privately.

Any Memorial contributions can be sent to Thompson Funeral Home on Mark’s behalf.

Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.