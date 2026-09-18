Carol J. York Conklin (1937 -2026)

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(1955 Graduate Of Bryan High School)

Carol J. York Conklin, 89, of Bryan, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2026, at Vancrest of Hicksville. Carol was born May 25, 1937, in Bryan, the daughter of the late Donald M. and Eva Leota (Maneval) Peters.

She was a 1955 graduate of Bryan High School. She married Buckley “Bud” Conklin on March 31, 1989, in Lawndale, California, and he preceded her in death on June 30, 2017.

Carol worked in the Title Division of McDonnell Douglas Credit Union. Prior to this she worked in the Williams County Clerk of Courts Title Office and at the ARO Corp. in Bryan.

She was a member of Lifesource Church of the Nazarene. Carol enjoyed reading, working word search puzzles, music and reading her devotional books.

Surviving are her two children, Tanya Barnes of Bryan and Todd (Renee) Buchs of Nolanville, Texas; three granddaughters, Holly (Thomas) Jackson of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Tara Barnes of Grafenwohr, Germany, and Alexie Buchs of Richardson, Texas; granddaughter-in-law, Genee Buchs of Hewitt, Texas; and two great-grandchildren, Judah Charles Jackson and Eliana Genee Buchs.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bud; two grandsons, Todd Anthony Buchs II and Austin Buchs; and one sister, Anita Jean Castor.

Visitation for Carol will be held Monday, Sept. 28, 2026, from 10 a.m. to noon in Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 206 N. Lynn St., Bryan, where memorial services will begin at noon with Ron Parrish officiating. Interment will follow in Shiffler Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that those planning an expression of sympathy consider memorial contributions to Lifesource Church of the Nazarene.

Condolences may be sent to the family, or memories may be shared, at www.oberlinturnbull.com.