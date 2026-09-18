Jack L. Hallock, Jr. (1959 – 2026)

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(Co-Owner Of Hallock Realty In Bryan)

Jack L. Hallock Jr., age 67, of Bryan, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne, Indiana, following a battle with cancer.

He was a 1977 Bryan High School graduate and attended Northwest State Community College. Jack was a co-owner, Realtor and auctioneer for his family business, Hallock Realty in Bryan, for over 30 years.

He was a member of Bryan First Presbyterian Church, the Bryan Rotary Club for over 25 years, National Association of Realtors, Ohio Association of Realtors, Northwest Ohio Board of Realtors and Ohio Auctioneers Association.

Jack was born on Sept. 4, 1959, in Bryan, the son of Jack L. Hallock Sr. and Penny (Barger) Hallock.

Jack is survived by his father, Jack L. Hallock Sr.; brothers, Todd J. Hallock, of Bryan, and Kurt (Kim) Hallock, of Cincinnati; and his nieces and nephew. He was preceded in death by his mother, Penny Hallock; and paternal and maternal grandparents.

Visitation for Penny Hallock and Jack Hallock Jr. will be held on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026, from 10 a.m. to noon at Krill Funeral Service, 860 W. Mulberry St., Bryan. Funeral services will follow at the funeral home at noon with Pastor Leo Pech officiating. Burial will follow at Shiffler Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers and other gifts, memorial contributions may be made to the Sarcoma Foundation of America.

Online condolences may be given and the guest register signed at www.krillfuneralservice.com. Krill Funeral Service, Bryan, Ohio, is honored to serve the Hallock family.