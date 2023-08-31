Carol Morgan (1929- 2023)

(First Secretary For Edgerton Schools)

On December 28, 1929, Carol was born to Olin and Ethel (Goeltzenleuchter) Jewell at the family home north of Edgerton, Ohio.

She passed away unexpectedly following surgery at Bryan Nursing Care and Rehabilitation Center on August 27, 2023.

She graduated in 1947 from Edgerton High School and was the first school secretary for Edgerton Schools.

On August 7, 1948, she married her childhood sweetheart, Bob Morgan. She said smiling” I started liking Bob when I was only 7 years old”.

They were married for 42 years until his death in 1990. Carol worked at the Basket Factory making celery baskets.

She went on to work several places in Edgerton including Dick’s IGA and JMS Mechanical before retiring at age 70.

She and Bob also represented Birkmier Monuments for many years. They enjoyed traveling, camping and snowmobiling in northern Michigan.

She enjoyed quilting, gardening, and playing cards. She loved her family, never missed a birthday, and prayed for every member every night. Carol was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church.

She is survived by her children, Sheila (Duane) Bassett, of Hicksville, Michael (Bonnie) Morgan, of West Unity and Jewell (Elmer) Snider, of Colorado Springs, Colorado; 5 grandchildren, Lora, Todd, Travis, Nathan and Bethany; 7 great grandchildren, Morgan, Cody, Mackenzie, Brendan, Mariah, Jase and Colton and 2 great-great grandchildren, Dutton, Waylon and another on the way.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brother, Burl Jewell and sisters, Evelyn Rohrbaugh and Virginia Koby.

Visitation will be held on Friday, September 1, 2023 from 9:00-10:30 A.M. at Krill Funeral Home, 114 East hull Street, Edgerton, Ohio. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday at 11:00 A.M. at St. Mary Catholic Church in Edgerton with Reverend Daniel Borgelt officiating. Burial will follow at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery in Edgerton.

The family requests memorial contributions to St. Mary Catholic Church or School, the Filling Home Community Center, St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, or the Edgerton Public Library.

To sign the online guest book or leave a condolence for the family, please visit http://www.krillfuneralservice.com.