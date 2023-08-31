Louise Berger (1961 – 2023)

(Bryan Resident)

Louise J. Berger, 62, of Bryan, Ohio passed away Tuesday, August 29, 2023, at her home surrounded by her family. Louise was born June 3, 1961, in Bono, Ohio, daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Cluckey) Lacourse.

She worked as a kitchen aide and nursing aide, most recently at Northcrest Rehab and Nursing Center, Napoleon.

In her free time, Louise enjoyed reading and watching documentaries. Above all, she loved spending time with her family and close friends.

Surviving are four children, Joey (Kristy) Berger of Bryan, Ohio, Johnathon Castner of Bowling Green, Ohio, Nicole (Jonathan) Ludlow of Bowling Green, Ohio, and Mitch (Amber) Knapp of Pioneer, Ohio; eight grandchildren; mother, Mary (Larry) Wilson; six sisters, Pat Henry, Joyce (Darrell) Shoupe, JoAnn Chapman, Mary Cochran, Rebecca Carrol, and Donna (Carols) Santiago; noble friends, Cheryl, Eric, Jessica and Mitch.

Louise was preceded in death by her father, Joseph Lacourse; granddaughter, Adriana Castner.

To honor Louise’s wishes, there will be no visitation or services held. Arrangements are in care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, Bryan.

Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com