Carolyn McNany (1942-2021)

Carolyn S. McNany, age 78, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away at 4:39 P.M. on Saturday, November 6, 2021, at ProMedica Toledo Hospital after an extended illness.

Mrs. McNany was a housekeeper for Colonial Manor. She enjoyed baking, sewing, and doing crossword puzzles, but especially enjoyed attending her great-grandchildren’s sporting events.

Carolyn was born on December 19, 1942, in Delta, Ohio, the daughter of Clyde E. and Lydia C. (Hughes) Stratton. She married Richard E. McNany on August 3, 1963, in Indiana, and he preceded her in death.

Surviving are one daughter, Linda (Kevin) Kime, of Bryan; one stepdaughter, Vicki (Dutch) Replogle, of Defiance, Ohio; one granddaughter, Khristy (Kirk) Sholl, of Hicksville, Ohio; three great-grandchildren, Brittanie (Jared) Yant, of Defiance, Taylor Merz, of Auburn, Indiana, and Dakota McNany, of Columbus, Ohio; four great-great-grandchildren, Faith, Gavyn, Jaxyn and Scarlett; one brother, Edwin (Valeria) Stratton, of Bryan; and one sister, Darlene Lawson, of Pikeville, Tennessee.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; three brothers, Clyde Stratton, Don Stratton and Denni Masterfield; and one sister, Fern Marie Masterfield.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, from 2:00-4:00 and 6:00-8:00 P.M. in Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan. Services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, November 11, 2021, at Krill Funeral Home, Bryan, with Pastor Rick Stiver officiating. Interment will follow at Shiffler Cemetery, Bryan, Ohio.

Memorial contributions are requested to the family.