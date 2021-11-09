Kolbe Roose (1996-2021)

Kolbe Ray Roose, age 25, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, November 6, 2021, from an auto accident in Defiance County.

He was born to Denae’ Hancock and Joe Roose on March 24, 1996, in Bryan, Ohio. He was a graduate of Fairview High School with the Class of 2015.

From the very start it was apparent that “BUB” was one of a kind. He will be remembered for his LOYALTY compassion and soft heart.

His unconditional love, and protective ways were noticed by anyone in need. Always putting the underdog first and making everyone’s day brighter with his laugh and unique humor was his mission.

He made an impact on everyone he met and will be remembered forever through the many phone calls, texts, posts, and snapchats he was “famous” for sharing.

Besides spending time with his family and when he wasn’t helping someone, he spent every minute of his free time outdoors fishing and hunting, following in the shadow and footsteps of his best friend and hero Grandpa Darrell Hancock (lovingly known as PA).

When he wasn’t fishing, he was in the woods hunting or at the archery range with his bow. He was a Shooting Staff Member for Swordsights and placed in the R100 Top 10 in 2021.

He also loved animals and his Grandma Kolbe taught him about the beauty of nature; his photography skills prove that he made sure to always appreciate the little things (except the mosquitoes which ate him alive). His life was spent focused on his dogs Esha Frostbite Chaos and Huntley. He also loved his cat Mr. Pinkleton.

Further proving his passion for the wild outdoors and a unique connection with animals, he had lovingly renamed his immediate family “The Meerkats” which is headed up by his ride or die Grandma Shari; his sister Laken, and brother-in-law Jeremy Wroblewski; (Aunt) Hayley (Uncle) Mike (Cousins) Carson and Tyler Brandt. Other major meerkat members include Heather Dale Toby Phillips Mary Johnson Paul Kolbe and Deb and Charlie Campbell, Butch and Bobbi Roose, Shirley Vanderveer, Dan Morr, Mike Roose, Tresa Byers and Jeremy Walkup. And although he considered himself The Lone Wolf, he was loved by Caitlen Pippin and surrounded by this strong pack who always had his back. His pall bearers include Damion Colburn, Bobby Kelley, Terry Minic, Justin Elston, Nick Pannell and Dustin Lilue

The family will receive guests on Friday, November 12, 2021, from 2:00pm-8:00pm at New Hope Church, 203 Old Farm Trail, Bryan, Ohio. Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 13, 2021, at 11:00 am in the church, followed by the burial at Evansport Cemetery. Officiating will be his most trusted friend and confidante Rev. Nick Woodall. Arrangements are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, Bryan, Ohio.

The family has requested that those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to Kolbe Roose Memorial Archery Tournament, C/O: Denae Roose, 16907 Scott Road, Bryan, Ohio 43506.

To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.oberlinturnbull.com