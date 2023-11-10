Catherine “Cathy” Warner (1933 – 2023)

(Retired From ConAgra In Archbold)

Catherine Cecilia Warner “Cathy”, 90, of Bryan, Ohio passed away Wednesday evening, November 8, 2023, at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice Center, Defiance. Catherine was born June 15, 1933, in West Unity, Ohio, daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Barker) Ensman.

Her former husband, the late Ted L. Warner, preceded her in death on August 17, 1984. Known as a tireless worker, Cathy labored in factories most of her life including The Ohio Art Company in Bryan, before retiring from LaChoy/ConAgra in Archbold in 1996.

Never one to sit still, she took on duties at Bellaire Apartments in Bryan as an Office Manager and served in that capacity well into the latter years of her life.

A devoted Catholic, Cathy was a member at St. Peter Catholic Church, Archbold. The church was her mainstay and she enjoyed being involved as best as she could so long as her health permitted.

She spoke highly of those she knew from her church and praised those in the community who looked after her needs. She took great pride in her only child, William “Bill,” and spoke to him often to include his wife, Judy and their children, John & Alicia.

Those surviving her include William J. Warner with daughter-in-law, Judith A. Warner of Fort Wayne, Indiana. Two grandchildren, John (Bella) Warner of Fishers, Indiana, and Alicia (Colin) Fitzgerrel of Florence, Kentucky along with three grandsons, Nolan and Warner Fitzgerrel and Jasper Warner. Two sisters, Josephine Stratton, and Irene Kemp both of Bryan also survive.

Cathy was preceded in death by her parents; former husband; three sisters, Marie Stantz, Betty Repp, and Margaret Schindler and two brothers, Charles Ensman, and Claude Ensman.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, November 14, 2023, at St. Peter Catholic Church, 614 North Defiance Street, Archbold with Father Bill Pifher officiating. The family will receive relatives and friends one hour prior to the Mass at the church, beginning at 10:00 a.m. Graveside committal services will follow at 2:30 p.m. at Fountain Grove Cemetery, Bryan. Arrangements are in care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial contributions be directed to St. Peter Catholic Church, 614 North Defiance Street, Archbold, Ohio 43502.

Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com