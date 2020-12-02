Catherine Markel (1927-2020)

Catherine Elizabeth Markel, age 93, of Waldron, Michigan, passed away on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at Country Living II of Hillsdale – Drews Place. She was born on March 14, 1927, in Kunkle, Ohio, to George and Iva (Brandeberry) Cook. On July 22, 1945, in Inkster, Michigan, she married Lawrence Markel and he preceded her in death on June 19, 2003.

Catherine had been employed by Spangler Candy Co. for 28 years, retiring in 1985. Catherine was a member of Waldron Wesleyan Church and a life member of the Great Lakes Haflinger Association. She enjoyed reading, sewing, crocheting and horses.

She loved baking pies for local events and everyone in the community was always grateful for Catherine’s famous “sugar cookies.” Most of all, Catherine enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Catherine is survived by her three daughters, Bonnie (Gary) Leininger of Pittsford, Michigan, Dixie (Stephen) Ladd of Waldron, Connie (Robert) Strong of Gillette, Wyoming; two sons, Donald Markel of Waldron and David (Betty) Markel of Bangor, Michigan; sister-in-law, Iola (Wallace) Borton; 17 grandchildren; 47 great-grandchildren; and three great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence; parents; and a son, Lance Cpl. Ronald J. Markel; daughter-in-law, Carol Markel; grandsons, Michael Ladd, Byron Leininger; granddaughter-in-law, Lauren Markel; sister and brother-in-law, Barbara and Robert Ort.

Visitation for Catherine will be held from 3-8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at Waldron Wesleyan Church, Waldron, Michigan. Funeral services will be held at noon on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. until the time of the service at Waldron Wesleyan Church, Waldron, Michigan, with the Rev. David Markel and Dr. Jason Leininger officiating. Face masks are encouraged. Burial will be in Waldron Cemetery.

You may send condolences to the family at www.eaglemarryfuneralhome.com. Memorial contributions may be given to Waldron Wesleyan Church or to Hospice of Hillsdale Co. Envelopes will be available at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Eagle-Marry Funeral Home, Hudson.