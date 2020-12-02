Ricky Bishop (1957-2020)

Ricky Lynn Bishop, 63, of Stryker, Ohio, passed away with his family by his side on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020. He was born in Bowling Green, Ohio, on July 14, 1957, to Elmer and Edna (Blue) Bishop.

Rick worked for the Ohio Gas Company for 33 years, retiring in 2017. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed going up north to fish, canoe and spend time at their cabin near the Ausable River.

He also enjoyed attending the grandchildren’s sporting events and cooking big family meals together. Rick was everyone’s handy man and Mr. Fix-it.

He is survived by his daughter, Erica (Anthony) Godsey; stepdaughter, Tondra (Rob) Poston; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; siblings, Elmer “Jake” Bishop Jr., Rebecca (Eldon) Sickmiller; sister-in-law, Diane Bishop; brother-in-law, Don “Moon” Gray; and faithful pup, Lilly.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Sherri; and siblings, David (Eva) Bishop, Vicky Gray, and Ron Bishop.

Friends and family will be received at the Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, Napoleon, on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. Funeral services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association (lbda.org) or to Hospice of Northwest Ohio (hospicenwo.org).

