Steven Champion (1953 – 2025)

Steven D. Champion, 72, of Montpelier, passed peacefully in his home, where he was deeply loved on Saturday, February 8, 2025 after a long and courageous fight against cancer.

He was born on January 18, 1953 to Fredrick and Ruth (Repp) Champion.

Steve was a loving husband, passionate father and doting grandpa. Family was always first.

He enjoyed watching his children in all of their activities. It made his heart happy that they shared his passion of hunting and the outdoors. Steve retired from Winzeler Stamping where he worked as a production supervisor.

On June 24, 1988 he married Diane Bible and together they were blessed with sons, Steven and Jarrick (Cady), both of Montpelier. A granddaughter, Baylor was his newest blessing to the family whom he adored.

Steve is also survived by sisters, Betty (Dennis) Banks, Rosemary Stockman and Brenda Icenhour; brothers, James (Cindy) Champion and Roger (Darla) Champion; his aunt, Edna Repp; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Judy and Gary; nephew, Anthony Champion; and niece, Samantha Koch.

Per Steve’s wishes, services will be held privately at Solid Rock Community Church and will be officiated by Pastor Rob Rodriguez.

Memorial contributions can be made in Steve’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.