Celebrate Fall On The Farm & Scout Day October 9th At Sauder Village

Archbold, OH – From churning butter, playing old-fashioned games and pumpkin decorating to creating leaf animal art and helping with fall planting . . . . Fall on the Farm promises to be a wonderful day for families to create special memories at Sauder Village!

On Saturday, October 9 a full day of engaging activities will allow guests of all ages to have a blast in the past. October 9 is also Scout Day with reduced admission rates for Boy and Girl Scouts visiting Sauder Village for this annual event.

“Fall on the Farm is a fun day for parents, grandparents and children to create special memories together while experiencing life in rural northwest Ohio many years ago,” shared Kim Krieger, Media Relations Manager.

“As families get involved with traditional fall activities they will gain a better understanding of how our ancestors lived while having a lot of fun at the same time!”

Throughout the day, guests will be encouraged to try many traditional, hands-on activities. Children will have an opportunity to help cultivate and plant our fields with ground cover, churn butter and make an owl craft at Natives and Newcomers.

There will be leaf animal art activities at the Nature Center and guests can try target practicing with bean launchers at the Log School! Other fun activities include pumpkin decorating, and playing games of old and new on the Village Green. There will also be historical food preservation demonstrations and stories shared along the historic timeline.

“Before the age of commercial canning, freezing, refrigeration and freeze-drying foods, food preservation was an essential activity for our pioneer ancestors,” Krieger added.

“During Fall on the Farm guest can explore the many different ways our ancestors sustained themselves through the seasonal cycles.”

As part of this fun-filled day, Sauder Village is also celebrating the accomplishments of Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts and also American Heritage Girls and Boys. Local Scouts/American Heritage Members will receive reduced admission on Saturday, October 9.

All Scout members and leaders, in uniform, will receive a reduced admission of $8 per Scout and $12 per chaperone (parent). One scout leader per group will receive free admission.

In addition to the extra activities planned for Fall on the Farm, guests will want to plan time to experience the past in the Historic Village.

Visitors can visit places like the Grist Mill, church, schools, print shop, general store, and many craft shops.

The Grime Home and barns are a fun place to experience life in the 1920s in rural Ohio. Guests can also experience the “roaring twenties” while visiting shops along the 1920s Main Street including a barbershop, theater, bank, grocery store, soda fountain and more! Other highlights of a visit to the Historic Village include a free train ride, unique shopping, and delicious ice-cream!

A visit to Sauder Village would not be complete without some delicious, home-style food. From chicken, roast beef, and mashed potatoes to soups, salads, and homemade rolls – the Barn Restaurant offers a wide range of menu options and daily specials.

The Doughbox Bakery is a hometown favorite offering a wide variety of homemade pies, cookies, sweet rolls, bread, and more! For those looking to extend their stay, the 98-room Heritage Inn has many places for guests to relax and enjoy spending time together by the fireplace or Great Oak Tree, or playing in the indoor pool or hot tub!

The 87-site Campground is a great place to relax while fishing, sharing stories around the campfire, or riding bikes around Little Lake Erie.

Sauder Village is located at 22611 State Route 2 in Archbold – just minutes from Exit 25 of the Ohio Turnpike. The Historic Village is open Wednesday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.

The Village is closed on Sundays, Mondays, and Tuesdays this season. Admission is $20.00 for adults, $14.00 for students (6-16), and free for members and children 5 and under.

Make history of your very own this fall with a trip to Sauder Village! Hours of operation, special events, and answers to frequently asked questions are available on the Sauder Village website.

For details about planning a memorable Sauder Village getaway call 800.590.9755, visit the Sauder Village website at www.saudervillage.org, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.