Man Wounded in Early-Morning Bryan Shooting; Police Ask Public for Help

By The Village Reporter Staff

BRYAN — A man was wounded by gunfire early Saturday morning in a shooting that remains under investigation by the Bryan Police Department, authorities said.

Officers responded at about 3 a.m. Saturday, May 30, to a reported shooting in the 200 block of South Street, according to a press release from Police Chief Greg Ruskey.

The victim sustained a gunshot wound to his leg, police said. He was transported to Bryan Hospital and then airlifted to Mercy Health–St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the shooting was carried out by an unknown suspect or suspects. As of the department’s release, there was no description of the suspect or suspects, and the method of travel was unknown.

The incident remains under investigation.

The Bryan Police Department is asking residents in the area to check their home and business security cameras for any footage from the time frame of the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 419-636-6050 and speak with Detective Justin Coffman.

The Bryan Fire Department, Williams County EMS and the Williams County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.

Editor’s note: This is a developing story. The details above are drawn from the Bryan Police Department’s official press release issued May 30, 2026. The Village Reporter will update this report as additional information becomes available.