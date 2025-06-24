Motorama XVIII Rolls Into Defiance On July 6

PRESS RELEASE – Motor enthusiasts from across the region are invited to attend Motorama XVIII, set for Sunday, July 6, 2025, at 12296 Krouse Road, Defiance, Ohio.

The annual event will run from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., with gates opening at 9:00 a.m. Registration begins at 10:00 a.m. and is accepted by donation.

Motorama XVIII welcomes a wide array of vehicles, including antique cars, street rods, muscle cars, stock cars, trucks of all sizes, motorcycles, and virtually anything motorized.

A swap meet and flea market will be held on-site, with vendor space available. Those interested in reserving space are encouraged to contact Lynn Lantz, the event’s organizer and Mayor, at 419-782-7255.

Attendees can start their day with a hearty breakfast beginning at 9:00 a.m., served until supplies run out.

Throughout the day, visitors can enjoy a variety of concessions from the Red Barn, satisfy their sweet tooth at the Ice Cream Shop, and indulge in freshly made caramel corn.

In addition to the automotive attractions, all historical buildings on the grounds will be open for tours, and train rides will be offered for $2 per ride. The Bud Widmer Rube Band will take the stage at 1:00 p.m. for a special concert.

Proceeds from Motorama XVIII will go toward funding a new overhead door for the steam barn, supporting the ongoing preservation and enhancement of the venue’s historic facilities.

For more information or to reserve flea market space, contact Lynn Lantz at 419-782-7255.