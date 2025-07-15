Celebrate Summer The Montpelier Way At Bean Days 2025!

Get ready for a weekend of small-town fun at Montpelier’s 2025 Bean Days festival! Happening this Friday through Sunday, Bean Days promises something for everyone—delicious local food, the always-popular bean tasting, classic car shows, parades, live music, games, and activities for all ages. Stroll through vendor fairs, cheer at the parade, or join in on family-friendly contests and entertainment. Whether you’re a local or just visiting, it’s the perfect way to celebrate community spirit and summer in Northwest Ohio. Don’t miss out—join the festivities and make some great memories this weekend in Montpelier!