Ohioans Urged To Exercise Caution When Donating To Texas Flood Recovery Efforts

PRESS RELEASE -As Ohioans step up offer their support to the recovery efforts of the devastating and deadly flooding in central Texas, the Ohio Department of Commerce Division of Financial Institutions urges generous individuals to be careful about the organizations they support with financial donations.

There are already reports of scams targeting generous donors and victims’ families, so it is vital to ensure that contributions are made through trustworthy organizations.

“Natural disasters often bring out the best in humanity with countless acts of generosity—but sadly, they also attract those looking to exploit the situation,” said Superintendent Kevin Allard.

“Ohioans can play a meaningful role in recovery efforts from a distance by exercising caution when making donations to ensure their contributions provide real help.”

Ohio residents looking to make an impact should consider donating through reputable organizations with strong disaster relief credentials. State or regional chapters of trusted organizations like the American Red Cross, United Way, and Salvation Army provide reliable means of ensuring contributions directly support recovery efforts.

The Federal Trade Commission also offers important tips regarding the research and planning individuals should conduct to help ensure their donation is used appropriately. These tips include:

Donate to Trusted Charities: Only donate to charities with a proven track record in handling disaster relief. Individuals should be cautious of unsolicited requests for donations.

Conduct Research: Always verify an organization’s charitable reputation by conducting an online search, and consider using resources like the BBB’s Wise Giving Alliance or Charity Watch.

Crowdfunding Caution: Exercise caution when donating to individuals on crowdfunding sites. If you do, make sure it’s someone you personally know and trust.

Secure Payment Methods: Avoid making donations via cash, gift cards, via wiring money, services such as Venmo, or cryptocurrency. By making donations via credit cards, Ohioans can stay better protected from financial concerns.