FFA Students Excel In Agriscience Research & Career Development

PRESS RELEASE – The District 1 FFA Chapters recently held the Agriscience Research CDE (Career Development Event) at Ayersville High School. The Agriscience Research CDE provides hands on experiences in agriculture research.

Students use the scientific method to solve complex problems related to agriculture, food and natural resources. Students develop a project, conduct an experiment, and draw conclusions. The student then submits a scientific report. The FFA breaks down the research into these categories.

Animal Systems Category – Placing first was Avrie Herman, Edgerton; third place was Renee Bok, Fairview; and fourth place was Audrey Crites, Fairview.

Environmental Systems Category – Placing second place was Brooklyn Zeedyk; third place was Addy Zeedyk; and fourth place was the team of Brody Williams and Hayden Bok all of Fairview.

Food Systems Category – Placing first was Lauren Giesige, Patrick Henry; third place was Zia Siegel, West Unity; fifth place was the team of Isabel Sherman and Skylah Dean, Ayersville.

Plant Systems Category – Placing second place was Sammy Mavis, Fairview.

Social Systems Category – Placing first was Haleigh Hanenkrath, Ayersville.

These students had the opportunity to submit their research papers for state competition.

The Greenhand CDE is a Quiz consisting of questions dealing with Ohio FFA History, National FFA History, current state officers and items dealing with Agricultural Education. Placing first in the district was Edon, sixth place was Pettisville, and eighth place was Evergreen.

The second place district individual was Parker Moyer, Edon; third place was Isabelle Mercer, Edon; and fifth place was Alysa Smith, Edon.

The Outdoor Power CDE is a practical method of testing students’ skills to properly disassemble, repair and perform preventative maintenance skills on a small gas engine.

Some skills include: measuring ring end gaps, crank end play and engine RPM, or being able to properly grind vales, sharpen and balance blades and clean air filters.

Contestants need to properly use an ignition tester, set the armature gap, adjust idle needles and check oil levels. They also need to ID engine parts and complete a work order.

Placing first in the district was Four County Career Center (FCCC), second – Archbold, third – Pettisville, fourth – Fairview.

First place district individual was Anthony Renollet, second place was Ben Boger, and third place was Cooper Tipton all from FCCC; fourth place was Ben Nagel, Pettisville and fifth place was Nicholas Fry, Archbold.

The Veterinary Science CDE deals with technical knowledge and practical skills in the field of veterinary science. First place went to Pettisville; second place – FCCC and fourth – Wauseon.

First place individual was Sophie Wilke, Pettisville; second place was Natalia Alencastro, Pettisville; and third place was Gracie Graham, Wauseon.

The Floriculture CDE deals with Plant Identification, Other Related Identification, a Written Test, Placing Classes of flowers, and a Practicum (creating a boutonniere, a bud vase, etc).

The Edgerton FFA Chapter placed second with FCCC placing fourth and Fayette placing fifth. High individual was Erika Fetterman, Fayette, fifth and Giselle Romero, Edgerton sixth.

FFA members embrace concepts taught in agricultural science classrooms nationwide, build valuable skills through hands-on experiential learning and each year demonstrate their proficiency in competitions based on real world agricultural skills.

The National FFA Organization is a national youth organization of over 1,027,273 student members as part of 9,235 local FFA chapters in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.

The FFA mission is to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education.

The National FFA Organization operates under a federal charter granted by the 81st United States Congress and it is an integral part of public instruction in agriculture.

The U.S. Department of Education provides leadership and helps set direction for FFA as a service to state and local agricultural education programs. For more, visit the National FFA Organization online at www.FFA.org.