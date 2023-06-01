CELEBRATING LOCAL MARRIAGES: Celebrating Max & Gracie Esterline’s 67 Years Of Marriage

PRINCESS … The Esterline’s furry family member, Princess brings much joy to their lives. (PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

By: Amy Wendt

In the heart of the Pioneer, a love story has unfolded over the past six and a half decades. Meet Mr. and Mrs. Max and Gracie Esterline, a remarkable couple who will be celebrating their 68th wedding anniversary in September.

Max, son of Emmit and Helen Esterline, and Gracie, daughter of A.V. and Maudie Harrington met in while attending Pioneer School, now known as North Central.