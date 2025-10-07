We’re celebrating National 4-H Week by highlighting the achievements of Williams and Fulton County youth! Local 4-H members took home top honors at the county fairs, excelling in livestock, poultry, rabbits, goats, horses, and still projects like art, STEM, and cooking. The 2025 4-H Royalty and Ambassadors were crowned, recognizing outstanding leadership and dedication. Stories from members like the Whitney siblings and Kara Balzer showcase how 4-H builds skills, confidence, and lifelong friendships. Congratulations to all the champions, participants, volunteers, and families who make our 4-H community strong! Read more about this year’s winners and inspiring journeys in The Village Reporter.